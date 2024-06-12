Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi to Succeed Manoj Pande as Chief of Army Staff

In a significant announcement, the government has appointed Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi as the next Chief of Army Staff, succeeding the incumbent Gen Manoj Pande. The news puts to rest speculations surrounding the key military position.

Currently serving as the Vice Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Dwivedi has extensive operational experience along India's borders with China and Pakistan. He will formally take over the role following Gen Pande's retirement on June 30.

This appointment adheres strictly to the seniority principle, amidst earlier speculations that had cast doubts on whether Dwivedi would be chosen for the top post.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)