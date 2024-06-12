Left Menu

Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi to Succeed Manoj Pande as Chief of Army Staff

Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi has been appointed as the next Chief of Army Staff of India, set to succeed Gen Manoj Pande on June 30. With extensive experience along the borders with China and Pakistan, Dwivedi currently serves as Vice Chief of the Army Staff. His appointment follows the seniority principle.

In a significant announcement, the government has appointed Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi as the next Chief of Army Staff, succeeding the incumbent Gen Manoj Pande. The news puts to rest speculations surrounding the key military position.

Currently serving as the Vice Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Dwivedi has extensive operational experience along India's borders with China and Pakistan. He will formally take over the role following Gen Pande's retirement on June 30.

This appointment adheres strictly to the seniority principle, amidst earlier speculations that had cast doubts on whether Dwivedi would be chosen for the top post.

