President Signs Three Key Bills into Law to Enhance Transport and Municipal Regulation

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 12-06-2024 20:27 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 20:27 IST
Durban, KZN, South Africa Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has officially signed into law three significant bills in accordance with Section 79(1) of the South African Constitution: the National Land Transport Amendment Bill, the Economic Regulation of Transport Bill, and the Municipal Fiscal Powers and Functions Amendment Bill. These pieces of legislation aim to modernize and regulate various aspects of the transport and municipal sectors.

National Land Transport Amendment Bill

This bill updates the National Land Transport Act of 2009 to address new developments and enhance the regulatory framework. Key changes include:

Introducing definitions and provisions for non-motorised and accessible transport.

Updating powers and responsibilities of provinces and municipalities in public transport service contracts.

Expanding the Minister's regulatory powers and introducing new safety measures.

Economic Regulation of Transport Bill

Aimed at fostering economic growth and welfare, this bill focuses on improving the productivity and efficiency of the transport sector. Key provisions include:

Establishing a Transport Economic Regulator to oversee pricing, investigate complaints, and enforce compliance within the transport sector.

Creating a unified regulatory body dedicated to the economic regulation of the transport industry.

Municipal Fiscal Powers and Functions Amendment Bill

This bill regulates municipal authority over levying development charges and aims to streamline the process of land development applications. Key elements include:

Regulating the power of municipalities to impose development charges as a condition for approving land use or development applications.

Allowing municipalities to levy taxes, duties, and fees in line with national legislation.

These legislative changes are intended to bring significant improvements and greater regulatory oversight in South Africa's transport and municipal sectors.

