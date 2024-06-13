Inauguration of President-elect to Take Place on June 19

The Secretary to Parliament, Xolile George, has announced that the inauguration of the President-elect will be held in Pretoria on Wednesday, June 19, 2024.

This announcement follows the first sitting of the National Assembly, scheduled for tomorrow at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, where Members of Parliament (MPs) will be sworn in, and the President will be elected.

The establishment of the new parliamentary term will commence with the first sittings of the National Assembly on Friday and the National Council of Provinces on Saturday, following the elections on May 29, 2024.

After receiving the list of candidates from Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, Parliament has been working with the elected Members and their respective parties to input their details into the parliamentary system.

The first sitting of the National Assembly will begin with the swearing-in of all designated members in attendance by the Chief Justice. Subsequently, the Chief Justice will oversee the election of the Speaker of the National Assembly.

“Once elected, the newly appointed Speaker will preside over the election of the Deputy Speaker. These elections are crucial for the proper constitution of the National Assembly, ensuring the leadership structure is in place to guide the House’s functions and duties," George explained.

Following the election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker, the National Assembly will be constitutionally prepared to proceed with its first major task: electing the new President of the Republic from among its Members. “This is a crucial process, as it sets the stage for forming the new administration that will govern the country. Once elected, the individual ceases to be a Member of Parliament,” said George.

According to the Constitution, the President-elect must assume office within five days by taking an oath or affirming their faithfulness to the Republic and their obedience to the Constitution.

After the first sittings conclude, members will attend the inauguration of the President-elect, scheduled for June 19, 2024, in Pretoria.