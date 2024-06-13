Campus Tensions Rise: Pro-Palestinian Demonstrators Occupy California State University Building

In a recent escalation of campus tensions, pro-Palestinian demonstrators took control of a building at California State University, Los Angeles. Campus police are closely monitoring the situation as employees inside have been advised to shelter in place, according to official sources.

University spokesperson Erik Frost Hollins noted that a group of 50 to 100 individuals had barricaded several exits on the first floor and obstructed pathways. Consequently, the university instructed employees to remain in their places of refuge, The Los Angeles Times has reported.

Although the university president's office is located within the building, it remains unconfirmed if the president was among those inside. A "protest action alert" has been issued on the university's website, notifying that all main campus classes and operations would be moved online until further notice. The advisory urges individuals to stay clear of the main campus.

Imagery from the scene reveals graffiti, obstructed doorways, and an array of overturned furniture and campus equipment visibly placing the site in disarray.

The CSULA Gaza Solidarity Encampment, a group that has been occupying space near the campus gym for approximately 40 days, has claimed responsibility for the sit-in. Hollins stated that campus law enforcement is fully aware of the situation and is present in the vicinity.

