The International Monetary Fund has approved a review for Argentina, allowing an $800 million disbursement. Despite being on track, continued progress depends on fiscal adjustments, enhanced monetary and foreign exchange policies, and growth reforms. The review is part of Argentina's $44 billion extended fund facility arrangement.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-06-2024 04:16 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 04:16 IST
IMF Approves Argentina's $800M Disbursement Amid Key Reforms
The International Monetary Fund board on Thursday approved a review for Argentina that allowed for the disbursement of $800 million, the IMF said in a statement. The program remains firmly on track, the IMF said, adding that sustaining the progress will require improving the quality of fiscal adjustment, taking steps towards enhanced monetary and foreign exchange policy framework, and implementing reforms for growth.

The IMF said its executive board had completed the eighth review of Argentina's $44 billion extended fund facility arrangement.

