Nationwide Consultation on Work Health and Safety Reform Launched

Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Brooke van Velden announced today the commencement of a substantial consultation on work health and safety, starting with a roadshow across regions over the coming months.

"This marks the first step in delivering on our commitment to reform health and safety law and regulations, as outlined in the ACT-National Coalition Agreement," Minister van Velden stated.

Reflecting on New Zealand's health and safety culture, she pointed out the ubiquitous presence of orange road cones across the country, used for everything from Santa parades to property development.

"While these cones improve safety in some contexts, their widespread use doesn't always align with common sense. Businesses and community organizations invest significantly in safety measures, but it's important to question whether current rules and expectations are proportionate to actual risks," she emphasized.

Minister van Velden highlighted concerns faced by lawyers and company directors grappling with interpretations of terms like 'so far as is reasonably practicable'.

"To address these issues, we are initiating this consultation and I will personally travel across the country in the coming months to engage with businesses and workers affected by current regulations. I aim to hear firsthand about their experiences with our work health and safety system, their perspectives on government's role, and where improvements are needed," she explained.

The Government is inviting feedback on various aspects of the health and safety system, including:

Whether current requirements are excessively strict or ambiguous.

Challenges posed by overlaps between work health and safety laws and other regulatory frameworks.

Effectiveness and rationale behind business practices related to health and safety.

Balance and reasonableness of consequences for non-compliance with health and safety obligations.

Appropriate management thresholds for work-related risks.

"New Zealanders rightfully expect their loved ones to return home safely each day. Rules designed to ensure safety must be clear, sensible, and proportionate to the risks involved," Minister van Velden affirmed.

She stressed the importance of meaningful actions for health and safety, rather than merely compliance checkboxes.

"I eagerly anticipate engaging with New Zealanders across the country to hear their perspectives directly," she concluded.