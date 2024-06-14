Left Menu

Tragedy in Kuwait: The Devastating Fire That Claimed 40 Indian Lives

Md Ali Hussain, a young man from Ranchi, lost his life in a tragic fire in Kuwait 18 days after leaving home for a job. His family, in deep sorrow, seeks the return of his body to India. The incident resulted in the death of 49 workers, mostly Indians.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 14-06-2024 09:05 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 09:05 IST
A wave of sorrow swept through Ranchi's Hindpiri locality as Md Ali Hussain's family received the devastating news of his demise. Just 18 days after leaving for Kuwait for a job, Hussain became a victim of a deadly fire, which claimed the lives of 49 foreign workers, including around 40 Indians.

'This was his first time abroad. He had just started a job as a salesman and was pursuing a certified management accountant course,' recounted his father, Mubarak Hussain, who runs a small business in Ranchi.

The Kuwaiti authorities reported that a kitchen fire in a seven-story building in Mangaf, housing more than 195 workers, led to this tragedy. Most of the deceased succumbed to smoke inhalation. The family now hopes for the government's assistance in bringing Hussain's body home.

