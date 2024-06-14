EPFO Implements Reforms to Enhance Efficiency and Ease for Members

Smt. Sumita Dawra, Secretary of the Ministry of Labour & Employment, Government of India, chaired a pivotal review meeting on 13th June 2024, focusing on reforms within the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). The meeting saw the participation of Smt. Neelam Shami Rao, CPFC, and other senior officers from the Ministry of Labour & Employment and EPFO.

During the meeting, Smt. Dawra lauded EPFO's recent initiatives aimed at streamlining processes and enhancing member benefits. Notably, she commended the automation of claim settlements, which has significantly reduced claim rejections. EPFO has implemented auto settlement of advances up to ₹1 lakh for purposes like illness, education, marriage, and housing. Approximately 25 lakh advance claims have been settled automatically, with over 50% of illness claims now processed within 3 days, marking a substantial improvement in speed and efficiency.

In a bid to simplify procedures, EPFO has eliminated the requirement for uploading cheque books/passbooks for bank account KYC in Aadhaar-linked accounts, thereby expediting nearly 13 lakh claims in the past month alone.

Furthermore, EPFO has rationalized and reduced the remarks provided to members regarding incomplete and ineligible cases, aiming for clearer communication and understanding.

The organisation has also ramped up auto transfers, tripling the numbers from 2 lakh in April 2024 to 6 lakh in May 2024. Smt. Dawra encouraged EPFO to sustain these proactive measures for systemic reforms.

EPFO is currently overhauling its application software to adopt a UAN-based single accounting system for each member, ensuring minimal human intervention and faster claim settlements. The development of this new software is being undertaken in collaboration with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC).

The review meeting underscored the importance of expanding social security coverage and introducing new initiatives to enhance both quality of life and ease of doing business. Operational reforms in litigation management and audit processes were also discussed, emphasizing the need for efficiency and compliance.

In concluding remarks, Smt. Dawra urged officials to maintain close coordination to strengthen the social security system effectively, ensuring maximum benefit for EPFO members across the country.