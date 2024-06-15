Left Menu

UP: Beaten up by thieves while saving her goat, woman succumbs to injuries

According to the police, the deceased, Gulshan Rafiq 65, saw two men on motorcycles, armed with wooden sticks, trying to take her goats.When she tried to resist them, the thieves attacked her with the sticks, they said. Rafiq was rushed to the hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries in the early hours of Saturday, the police said.

Updated: 15-06-2024 21:48 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 21:48 IST
An elderly woman succumbed to her injuries in a hospital after allegedly being beaten up by thieves, who were attempting to steal her goat from outside her house, police here said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday evening in the village of Lalgunj under the Gabhana police station area, they said. According to the police, the deceased, Gulshan Rafiq (65), saw two men on motorcycles, armed with wooden sticks, trying to take her goats.

When she tried to resist them, the thieves attacked her with the sticks, they said. Rafiq was rushed to the hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries in the early hours of Saturday, the police said. A case has been registered under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the two unknown assailants, they added.

