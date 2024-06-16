Maritime Incident Near Yemen Sparks Investigation
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that a vessel experienced two explosions near Yemen's coast. The vessel and crew are safe, and investigations are underway. Houthi militants, supported by Iran, claimed responsibility, signaling solidarity with Palestinians amid Israel's conflict in Gaza.
Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2024 10:08 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 10:08 IST
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Sunday a vessel 40 nautical miles south of al Mukha in Yemen had reported two explosions nearby, adding that the vessel and its crew were safe and proceeding to their next port of call.
Authorities are investigating, UKMTO said. Houthi militants, who are backed by Iran, have been targeting vessels off the Yemen's coast in what they said is a show of solidarity with the Palestinians being killed in Israel's war on Gaza. (Reporting By Ahmed Tolba; Editing by William Mallard and Miral Fahmy)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Yemen
- Maritime
- Vessel
- Explosions
- UKMTO
- Houthi
- Iran
- Palestinians
- Israel
- Gaza
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. Military Thwarts Houthi Missile and Drone Attacks
Iranian General Vajihollah Moradi Passes Away, A Comrade of Qassem Soleimani
US lawmakers demand probe into six Chinese state-owned companies for allegedly helping Iran evade sanctions
Iran's Political Chessboard: Hardliners Line Up for Presidential Race
Race for Iran's Presidency: Hardliners Dominate Registration