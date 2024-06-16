Left Menu

Maritime Incident Near Yemen Sparks Investigation

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that a vessel experienced two explosions near Yemen's coast. The vessel and crew are safe, and investigations are underway. Houthi militants, supported by Iran, claimed responsibility, signaling solidarity with Palestinians amid Israel's conflict in Gaza.

Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2024 10:08 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 10:08 IST
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Sunday a vessel 40 nautical miles south of al Mukha in Yemen had reported two explosions nearby, adding that the vessel and its crew were safe and proceeding to their next port of call.

Authorities are investigating, UKMTO said. Houthi militants, who are backed by Iran, have been targeting vessels off the Yemen's coast in what they said is a show of solidarity with the Palestinians being killed in Israel's war on Gaza. (Reporting By Ahmed Tolba; Editing by William Mallard and Miral Fahmy)

