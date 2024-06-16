Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Slams EVM Transparency Amidst Increasing Concerns

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized India's EVMs as a 'black box' lacking transparency. He highlighted serious concerns about the electoral process's integrity. Rahul referenced a report on potential EVM tampering and tagged Elon Musk's post advocating for the elimination of EVMs to prevent hacking risks.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2024 13:14 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 13:14 IST
Rahul Gandhi Slams EVM Transparency Amidst Increasing Concerns
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday voiced strong criticism against the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in India, referring to them as a 'black box' that lacks transparency and accountability.

Highlighting 'serious concerns' about the integrity of India's electoral process, Gandhi emphasized that democracy loses its essence when institutions fail to uphold accountability. He cited a media report alleging that a relative of a Shiv Sena candidate won a Mumbai election by unlocking an EVM using a phone.

Furthermore, Gandhi referenced a post by Elon Musk on the platform X, where Musk suggested the elimination of EVMs to minimize hacking risks.

The opposition parties have consistently raised issues with EVMs, advocating for a full count of VVPAT slips, which has been denied.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accide...

 India
2
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
3
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
4
Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education

The Power of Timing: How Cash Transfer Duration Shapes Outcomes

Catching the Wind: Mapping Sensitivities for Sustainable Offshore Wind Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024