Amit Shah Lauds ITBP's Heroic Rescue in Himachal Pradesh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday praised the mountain-warfare trained ITBP troops for their heroic efforts in retrieving the body of a US paraglider who had crashed in the high-altitude regions of Himachal Pradesh.

In a post on X, Shah expressed pride in the ITBP's 'brave Himveers.' He elaborated on the meticulous search and rescue operation carried out by the ITBP Mountain Rescue Team on the perilous cliffs of Lahaul & Spiti. The operation was undertaken at the request of local administration to recover the body of an American citizen who sadly lost his life in a paragliding accident.

Shah highlighted that the ITBP members risked their lives, scaling 14,800 feet to retrieve the remains for a humanitarian cause, underscoring the force's 'commendable' dedication to humanity. The ITBP, comprising about 90,000 personnel, is primarily responsible for guarding the 3,488-kilometre-long Line of Actual Control with China, besides carrying out various internal security duties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)