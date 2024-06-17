Blockade on NH 53 Disrupts Essential Supplies in Manipur Amidst Ethnic Violence

More than 100 trucks carrying essential items to Imphal were halted on NH 53 near Tatbung in Manipur's Tamenglong district on Monday, following an indefinite blockade by local residents protesting against violence in Jiribam district, police reported.

Led predominantly by women, blockade supporters intercepted the convoy originating from Jiribam and headed towards Imphal Valley, stated police sources.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was accompanying the trucks, which were transporting critical supplies including fuel, LPG, and other essentials. Despite CRPF's efforts to negotiate passage, blockade supporters refused to allow movement.

The ongoing blockade, initiated by Kuki Zo Village volunteers on June 13, is a response to violence in Jiribam district, undeterred by appeals from the authorities, it remains endorsed by the Kuki Women Union Jiribam and Tamenglong district.

Violence in Jiribam has already resulted in two fatalities, the destruction of over 100 houses, and the displacement of more than 2,000 residents.

The discovery of 59-year-old Soibam Saratkumar Singh's body on June 6 in Jiribam district instigated the recent flare-up of violence. Jiribam, previously unaffected by the ethnic turmoil sweeping Manipur since May last year, has a complex ethnic makeup, including Meiteis, Muslims, Nagas, Kukis, and non-Manipuris.

Since the ethnic conflict between the Imphal valley-based Meiteis and the hills-based Kukis escalated, more than 200 lives have been lost and thousands rendered homeless.

