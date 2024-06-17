USS Eisenhower Defies Houthi Misinformation Amidst Escalating Tensions

The USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, one of the oldest aircraft carriers in the US Navy, remains operational despite persistent false claims by Yemen's Houthi rebels. According to Capt. Christopher Hill, the Houthis have repeatedly alleged they hit or sank the carrier, which leads the US response to ongoing attacks on commercial vessels and warships in the Red Sea. Hill's social media presence has become an internet battleground as the Navy counters the misinformation campaign, striving to maintain morale among the nearly 5,000 personnel aboard.

During a visit by Associated Press journalists, the Eisenhower showed no signs of damage apart from rust and minor leaks, indicating its operational readiness. Hill's upbeat social media posts aim to connect with families and counter Houthi propaganda, featuring flight operation videos, sailor snapshots, and even "Star Wars" memes to uplift spirits. Despite the bizarre claims, Hill emphasized the importance of maintaining the morale and welfare of his crew.

Apart from information warfare, the carrier faces the real challenge of combat readiness. The crew's constant state of alert, the tactical demand for the right munitions, and limited port calls underscore the extreme conditions of their deployment. Hill and other leaders stress the value of each sailor and the importance of using appropriate weapons against asymmetric threats. The USS Eisenhower, along with its escorts, continues patrols, ready for any further extensions of their mission.

