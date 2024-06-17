Left Menu

Father's Day Horror: Man Arrested for Daughter's Murder over Caste Dispute

A man in Rohini, allegedly killed his daughter over her decision to marry a man from a different caste. The incident occurred on Father's Day, June 16. The father has been arrested, and the cab driver detained for questioning. Multiple police teams are investigating the case.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2024 20:02 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 20:02 IST
A tragic Father's Day incident unfolded in Rohini, where a man allegedly murdered his daughter for wanting to marry outside their caste, according to police reports on Monday.

The woman's lifeless body, marred by multiple stab wounds, was discovered in Chandpur village's farmland on Sunday. This gruesome event follows an argument over her relationship, leading the father to commit the heinous act, the authorities revealed.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini), Guriqbal Singh Sidhu, confirmed the arrest of the 46-year-old father, while a cab driver implicated in the incident is being questioned. Initial assessments suggest deep-seated familial and societal tensions as the motive behind this brutal crime.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

