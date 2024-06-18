Left Menu

Norway Contributes USD 40 Million to UNDP Core Resources for 2024

Norway's funding is essential for UNDP's mission to support the world's poorest countries in eradicating poverty and enhancing their resilience to crises.

The Government of Norway has pledged USD 40 million (NOK 428.4 million) in regular (core) resources to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for 2024. This significant contribution underscores Norway's continued trust and support, enabling UNDP to provide coordinated, flexible, and rapid responses to global development needs and emergencies.

UNDP expressed gratitude for Norway's sustained partnership, which plays a crucial role in tackling multidimensional poverty, promoting gender equality, building resilience to crises and climate change, and advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Core resources are vital for bolstering UNDP's oversight and accountability functions, ensuring the organization can deliver programs effectively, efficiently, and with the highest standards of transparency. UNDP consistently ranks among the most transparent international organizations.

UNDP looks forward to continuing its strong partnership with Norway to address global development challenges and foster sustainable progress.

