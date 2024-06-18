UN Experts Condemn Israeli Attack in Gaza, Call for Urgent Action

UN human rights experts have strongly condemned the recent deadly attack by Israeli forces in Gaza's Nuseirat Refugee Camp, describing it as a massacre that resulted in the deaths of at least 274 Palestinians, including 64 children and 57 women, and left nearly 700 others injured.

The attack, which occurred on 8 June, allegedly involved Israeli Occupation Forces, reportedly supported by foreign soldiers, who entered Nuseirat disguised as displaced persons and aid workers in a humanitarian truck. The operation turned violent as they raided the area with intense ground and air assaults, causing widespread terror and devastation among the residents.

Survivors reported horrifying scenes of streets strewn with bodies, including those of children and women, amidst bombed houses and scattered body parts from multiple explosions. The experts noted that Gaza's already strained health sector struggled to cope with the influx of injured, with many having to wait for medical treatment on hospital floors.

"While we acknowledge the safe return of four Israeli hostages held by Palestinian armed groups for eight months, the Israeli attack on Nuseirat camp stands out for its excessive violence and profound impact," the experts stated.

They condemned Israeli forces for using civilian disguise to conduct military operations, describing it as a violation of international humanitarian law amounting to perfidy and potentially a war crime. This tactic not only endangers aid workers but also jeopardizes humanitarian aid operations from critical facilities like the US-built pier, leading to the suspension of operations by organizations like the World Food Program due to security concerns.

"The disproportionately high casualties among Palestinians in this rescue operation underscore Israel's disregard for Palestinian lives," the experts emphasized. "Under international law, all civilian lives must be equally valued and protected."

The experts highlighted Israel's rejection of ceasefire proposals and its ongoing military operations in Gaza, which have resulted in extensive Palestinian casualties and humanitarian crises. They called for urgent action, including an arms embargo against Israel, as outlined in UN Security Council Resolution 2735, to halt the violence and ensure lasting peace and security for Palestinians.

"The military actions in Nuseirat represent one of the gravest atrocities in Israel's ongoing assault on the Palestinian people," the experts concluded. "Immediate international intervention is crucial to prevent further loss of life and to secure the release of hostages held by armed groups, as well as Palestinian prisoners held by Israel."