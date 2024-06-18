Left Menu

Ex-MP Prajwal Revanna Remanded to Judicial Custody Amid Sexual Abuse Charges

Former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna has been remanded to judicial custody until June 24 amid charges of sexual abuse and rape. Arrested on May 31, Revanna faces accusations involving explicit videos circulated before recent polls. JD(S) suspended him following these serious allegations.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-06-2024 16:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna was remanded to judicial custody until June 24 by a special court on Tuesday. Revanna, accused of rape and sexual abuse, had earlier been in Special Investigation Team (SIT) custody.

The 42-year-old faced accusations in three sexual assault cases, with explicit videos reportedly surfacing in Hassan ahead of the recent Lok Sabha polls. Arrested upon landing at Bengaluru airport from Germany, Revanna had left India on April 27.

JD(S) has suspended Revanna as the sexual abuse allegations came to light, adding further turmoil to the political landscape.

