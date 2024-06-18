Left Menu

China Targets EU Pork Amid Trade Tensions Over EV Tariffs

The Chinese government has initiated an anti-dumping investigation into EU pork imports, following the EU's provisional tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles. This move is perceived as a strategic response, impacting various pork products and playing a role in ongoing trade negotiations.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 18-06-2024 17:18 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 17:18 IST
  • Country:
  • China

The Chinese government has turned its sights from German automakers to European farmers by initiating an anti-dumping investigation into European Union pork imports. This comes on the heels of the EU's announcement to impose provisional tariffs on China-made electric vehicles.

Although the Commerce Ministry did not link its latest move to the EV tariffs when it announced the pork probe, the timing suggests a strategic response. By targeting EU pork, China seems to be positioning itself for leverage in upcoming trade talks.

The investigation, which could last up to 18 months, encompasses a range of products from fresh and frozen pork to various internal organs. Olof Gill, a spokesperson for the European Commission, assured that EU farm subsidies abide by WTO rules and that the Commission will monitor the situation closely.

