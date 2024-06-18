Public Advisory for Presidential Inauguration at Union Buildings

The upcoming Presidential inauguration at the Union Buildings will bring temporary changes to traffic and access arrangements in Pretoria. Here are the key details for attendees and residents:

Parking and Transportation:

Parking: Attendees are encouraged to park their cars at the Tshwane Showgrounds (Tshwabac), located at 205 Soutter Street, Pretoria West. From there, free shuttle buses will transport attendees to the Union Buildings.

Shuttle Service: Shuttle operations will run from 3am to 6:30am on the day of the inauguration.

Public Access: Those walking in will access the Union Buildings South Lawns through a designated security checkpoint.

Event Details:

President Cyril Ramaphosa's re-election will be celebrated with the inauguration ceremony at the Union Buildings amphitheatre and South Lawns.

The event will host Members of Parliament, dignitaries, foreign Heads of State, and the public. Separate entrances are designated for international dignitaries.

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) will conduct ceremonial proceedings, including a 21-gun salute and a fly past by the South African Air Force.

Ceremonial Proceedings:

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo will administer the oath of office to the President-elect as outlined in Schedule 2 of the Constitution.

The newly sworn-in President will deliver his inaugural address.

Cultural performances and music reflecting the nation's achievements over the past decades will entertain attendees.

Road Closures and Permits:

Closure Period: Road closures will be in effect from 3am on Wednesday until 6am on Thursday, June 20, 2024.

Affected Areas: Various roads around the Union Buildings and Rietondale will be closed, including intersections with Stanza Bopape Street, Government Avenue, and other key points (see detailed list).

Permits: Residents needing access to closed areas must obtain permits from the Pieter Delport Centre at 770 Government Avenue, Eastcliff, Pretoria. Proof of residence is required for permit collection.

Public Safety Measures:

The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) and other law enforcement agencies will oversee road closures and manage security during the event.

Residents and attendees are advised to plan ahead and cooperate with authorities to ensure a smooth and safe Presidential inauguration ceremony.

For further information or to report Home Affairs-related crimes, contact the national anti-corruption hotline at 0800 701 701 or email report.corruption@dha.gov.za.