Left Menu

Prohibitory Orders Imposed in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Residential District Collector has issued prohibitory orders in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district of central Maharashtra until June 30 to maintain law and order. Activities such as carrying weapons, explosives, and gatherings of five or more people are banned under the Bombay Police Act 1951.

PTI | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 19-06-2024 00:19 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 00:19 IST
Prohibitory Orders Imposed in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Residential District Collector (RDC) has announced the imposition of prohibitory orders in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district of central Maharashtra, effective until June 30. This move aims to preserve law and order, according to an official statement released on Tuesday.

Under the directives of the Bombay Police Act 1951, the district administration has banned activities such as carrying weapons and explosive substances. Additionally, any gathering of five or more people, including agitations, is strictly prohibited.

These measures have been enforced to ensure the safety and security of the public, as stated in the official release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024