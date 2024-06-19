Prohibitory Orders Imposed in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Residential District Collector (RDC) has announced the imposition of prohibitory orders in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district of central Maharashtra, effective until June 30. This move aims to preserve law and order, according to an official statement released on Tuesday.

Under the directives of the Bombay Police Act 1951, the district administration has banned activities such as carrying weapons and explosive substances. Additionally, any gathering of five or more people, including agitations, is strictly prohibited.

These measures have been enforced to ensure the safety and security of the public, as stated in the official release.

