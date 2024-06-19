Left Menu

Timor-Leste Youth Demand Action Against Child Labour in Commemoration Event

During the event, students delivered a unified declaration, affirming, "We, representing all children in Timor-Leste, especially in the municipality of Aileu, declare that we are the future of the nation."

The commemoration of the World Day Against Child Labour (WDACL) in Aileu Municipality, Timor-Leste, highlighted the poignant voices of students like Ferdicson Bere Moi Mota, Izidoro Anderson Napoleão, Fátima Fernandes, and Selvia Augusta Barros. These students expressed deep concern about the prevalence of child labour in their communities and the impact it has on their peers. Organized by the Coordinating Ministry of Economic Affairs (MECAE) through the General Inspection of Works Timor-Leste (IGT), with support from the International Labour Organization (ILO), the event focused on the theme "Let’s Act on Our Commitment: Stop Child Labour."

Key Points from the Commemoration:

Student Testimonials: Ferdicson Bere Moi Mota and other students shared their personal experiences and observations regarding child labour. They highlighted that poverty is often the root cause, forcing children to work to support their families. They emphasized the adverse effects of child labour on health and education, stating that it deprives children of their right to play freely and attend school.

Declaration Against Child Labour: During the event, students collectively read out a declaration representing all children in Timor-Leste, especially in Aileu Municipality. The declaration stressed that children are crucial to the nation's future development. It called for an end to child labour that hampers children's well-being, their right to education, and their overall development.

Call to Action: The students urged the government, particularly local authorities, to take decisive actions to combat child labour. Recommendations included identifying child labourers, addressing the underlying causes of child labour, providing solutions to support affected children and their families, and imposing sanctions on parents who compel their children into labour.

Promotion of Education: Recognizing education as pivotal, the students called on authorities at all levels to promote learning and reading. They highlighted the lack of conducive learning environments in many homes and emphasized the transformative impact that education can have on communities and future generations.

Community Engagement: Jose Vicente Vilanova, representing the Authority of Aileu Municipality, acknowledged the students' concerns and aspirations. He emphasized the importance of community-wide efforts to raise awareness about child labour, especially in rural areas. Vilanova underscored that everyone, including government institutions, local authorities, workplaces, schools, and parents, has a role to play in prioritizing children's education for a brighter collective future.

In conclusion, the WDACL commemoration in Aileu Municipality not only shed light on the grim reality of child labour but also amplified the voices of students advocating for change. Their declaration and calls to action underscore the urgent need for concerted efforts to eliminate child labour through comprehensive policies, community engagement, and prioritization of education. These efforts are essential for safeguarding the well-being and future prospects of children in Timor-Leste.

