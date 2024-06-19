Left Menu

Radical Sikh Preacher Amritpal Singh's Detention Extended Amidst Political Turmoil

The Punjab government extended the detention of radical Sikh preacher and newly elected MP Amritpal Singh, currently held in Assam's Dibrugarh jail. This decision was made a day before the Lok Sabha election results. Singh won the 2024 Lok Sabha seat from Khadoor Sahib with a significant margin.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-06-2024 20:36 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 20:36 IST
Radical Sikh Preacher Amritpal Singh's Detention Extended Amidst Political Turmoil
Amritpal Singh
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab government's home affairs and justice department has extended the detention of radical Sikh preacher and newly elected MP from Khadoor Sahib, Amritpal Singh, by one year. Singh, currently lodged in Assam's Dibrugarh jail along with nine associates, was arrested under the National Security Act.

The extension, ordered on June 3, a day before the Lok Sabha election results, sparked widespread attention. Singh won the 2024 Lok Sabha seat from Khadoor Sahib as an Independent, defeating Congress candidate Kulbir Singh Zira by 1,97,120 votes.

Amritpal, who emulates slain Khalistani militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, was captured after an extensive manhunt. His arrest followed the violent Ajnala incident in February 2023. He's facing charges related to spreading disharmony, attempted murder, and obstructing public servants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024