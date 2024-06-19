Radical Sikh Preacher Amritpal Singh's Detention Extended Amidst Political Turmoil

The Punjab government's home affairs and justice department has extended the detention of radical Sikh preacher and newly elected MP from Khadoor Sahib, Amritpal Singh, by one year. Singh, currently lodged in Assam's Dibrugarh jail along with nine associates, was arrested under the National Security Act.

The extension, ordered on June 3, a day before the Lok Sabha election results, sparked widespread attention. Singh won the 2024 Lok Sabha seat from Khadoor Sahib as an Independent, defeating Congress candidate Kulbir Singh Zira by 1,97,120 votes.

Amritpal, who emulates slain Khalistani militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, was captured after an extensive manhunt. His arrest followed the violent Ajnala incident in February 2023. He's facing charges related to spreading disharmony, attempted murder, and obstructing public servants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)