Karnataka High Court Blocks Iraqi National's Visa Attempt Over Blacklist Violations

The High Court of Karnataka has thwarted an attempt by Iraqi national Sagad Kareem Ismael to enter India, citing visa violations and a blacklisted status. Ismael, 33, from Baghdad, allegedly altered his name's spelling and tampered with his visa sticker in hopes of obtaining a medical visa despite a history of overstaying.

Justice M Nagaprasanna dismissed Ismael's petition for a medical visa, deeming his claims dubious. Ismael first came to Bengaluru in 2012 to pursue pharmacy studies but overstayed his visa by 11 months, leading to his blacklisting until May 2019. Despite attempts to re-enter, his visa applications were repeatedly rejected.

Ismael's case highlighted gaps in the visa issuance process, prompting the court to advise stricter checks on medical visa recommendations. His use of a special power of attorney to file the petition was also deemed invalid in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)