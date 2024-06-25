Noida's Crackdown on VIP Culture: Over 5,400 Challans Issued

Over 5,400 motorists across Noida and Greater Noida were issued challans during a fortnight-long traffic campaign aimed at checking illegal 'VIP culture,' officials stated on Tuesday.

In an effort to enhance traffic management and prevent increasing road accidents, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissionerate conducted a special enforcement initiative from June 11 to 25.

The drive, launched under the directives of Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh, targeted traffic violations such as unauthorized use of red/blue beacons, hooters/sirens, and police colours on vehicles, DCP (Traffic) Anil Kumar Yadav highlighted.

Moreover, the campaign also addressed vehicles improperly displaying caste and community indicators and those falsely marked with 'UP Government' or 'Government of India,' barring contracted vehicles, according to officials.

Extensive enforcement actions were taken during this period. Authorities recorded 1,604 violations for unauthorized use of hooters, sirens, and beacons, and 371 instances of misuse of police colours on vehicles. Additionally, 3,430 vehicles were found improperly displaying caste/community indicators and unauthorized government markings, police reports indicated.

In total, the campaign led to 5,405 enforcement actions addressing various traffic offenses. Future campaigns are planned to continue promoting road discipline and commuter safety, DCP Yadav confirmed.

The police also appeal to citizens to adhere to traffic regulations to ensure public safety.

