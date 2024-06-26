Left Menu

Haryana Gears Up for Polls as Amit Shah Chairs Key BJP Meeting

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a crucial BJP meeting in Panchkula on June 29 as the party prepares for the upcoming Haryana assembly polls. The BJP aims to form the government for the third consecutive time. The meeting will also include discussions on election strategies and preparations.

As the countdown to the Haryana assembly polls begins, the ruling BJP is pulling out all the stops. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be chairing a key party meeting in Panchkula on June 29, according to a statement by the BJP's state unit.

The meeting is part of a series of strategic discussions aimed at ensuring the BJP forms the government for the third consecutive term in Haryana. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and other senior BJP leaders assert their confidence in achieving this goal.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, BJP's election in-charge for Haryana, has already set the tone by urging party workers to gear up for the election and highlight the Congress' shortcomings. The party is also finalizing preparations for Shah's pivotal visit, anticipating it will inject fresh energy into their campaign.

