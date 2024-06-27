Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Struggles to Translate New Criminal Laws by July Deadline

The Andhra Pradesh government is struggling to complete the translation of three new criminal laws into Telugu before they take effect on July 1. Law Secretary V Sunita indicated that only half of the translation work is done, citing the task's enormity and a shortage of staff.

Updated: 27-06-2024 21:07 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 21:07 IST
The Andhra Pradesh government faces challenges in completing the translation of three new criminal laws into Telugu before the nationwide enforcement deadline of July 1.

Law Secretary V Sunita revealed that only half of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha 2023, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam 2023 have been translated so far. She emphasized the magnitude of the task and the current staff shortages hampering progress.

Sunita added that retired employees familiar with such work have been recruited for the task, but the workload remains significant. These new laws are set to replace the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure, and Indian Evidence Act.

