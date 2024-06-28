New Draft Rules for Accurate and Reliable Breath Analysers Unveiled

In an effort to curb alcohol-related road incidents, the government has introduced new draft rules aimed at ensuring the accuracy and reliability of breath analyser equipment. The Legal Metrology Division of the Department of Consumer Affairs announced these draft rules, which mandate the verification and stamping of evidential breath analysers under the Legal Metrology (General) Rules, 2011, according to an official release on Friday.

The draft rules, open for public comment until July 26, require that evidential breath analysers adhere to the Legal Metrology Act, 2009, ensuring their precision. The initiative seeks to protect individuals from wrongful penalties due to faulty equipment while bolstering public trust in legal and workplace alcohol testing.

This move aims to enhance public safety by accurately identifying intoxicated drivers, thereby reducing alcohol-related incidents on the road. The new regulations call for standardised testing procedures, fostering fairness and consistency across different devices and boosting public confidence in enforcement actions.

