Left Menu

New Draft Rules for Accurate and Reliable Breath Analysers Unveiled

The government has introduced new draft rules to ensure breath analyser accuracy and reliability. Evidential breath analysers must be verified and stamped before use, adhering to the Legal Metrology Act, 2009. This initiative enhances road safety by accurately measuring blood alcohol concentration, preventing alcohol-related incidents.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 15:31 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 15:31 IST
New Draft Rules for Accurate and Reliable Breath Analysers Unveiled
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to curb alcohol-related road incidents, the government has introduced new draft rules aimed at ensuring the accuracy and reliability of breath analyser equipment. The Legal Metrology Division of the Department of Consumer Affairs announced these draft rules, which mandate the verification and stamping of evidential breath analysers under the Legal Metrology (General) Rules, 2011, according to an official release on Friday.

The draft rules, open for public comment until July 26, require that evidential breath analysers adhere to the Legal Metrology Act, 2009, ensuring their precision. The initiative seeks to protect individuals from wrongful penalties due to faulty equipment while bolstering public trust in legal and workplace alcohol testing.

This move aims to enhance public safety by accurately identifying intoxicated drivers, thereby reducing alcohol-related incidents on the road. The new regulations call for standardised testing procedures, fostering fairness and consistency across different devices and boosting public confidence in enforcement actions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global
4
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024