Supreme Court's Landmark Decision on Homeless Sleeping Bans

In a landmark decision on Friday, the Supreme Court ruled that cities have the authority to enforce bans on homeless people sleeping outdoors in West Coast areas where shelter space is inadequate.

This 6-3 decision overturns a previous ruling by a San Francisco-based appeals court, which had determined that such bans constituted cruel and unusual punishment. The case has significant implications, amid rising homelessness in the US.

A bipartisan group of leaders argued that the ruling would help manage encampments in public spaces, while homeless advocates expressed concerns that it might criminalize homelessness and worsen the crisis.

