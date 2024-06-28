Left Menu

Supreme Court's Landmark Decision on Homeless Sleeping Bans

The Supreme Court has ruled that cities can enforce bans on homeless people sleeping outdoors in areas lacking shelter space, reversing a prior appeal court ruling. This landmark decision, driven by rising homelessness, aims to balance public safety and compassionate approaches to tackling the crisis.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-06-2024 19:42 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 19:42 IST
Supreme Court's Landmark Decision on Homeless Sleeping Bans
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United States

In a landmark decision on Friday, the Supreme Court ruled that cities have the authority to enforce bans on homeless people sleeping outdoors in West Coast areas where shelter space is inadequate.

This 6-3 decision overturns a previous ruling by a San Francisco-based appeals court, which had determined that such bans constituted cruel and unusual punishment. The case has significant implications, amid rising homelessness in the US.

A bipartisan group of leaders argued that the ruling would help manage encampments in public spaces, while homeless advocates expressed concerns that it might criminalize homelessness and worsen the crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global
4
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024