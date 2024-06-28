Supreme Court's Landmark Decision on Homeless Sleeping Bans
The Supreme Court has ruled that cities can enforce bans on homeless people sleeping outdoors in areas lacking shelter space, reversing a prior appeal court ruling. This landmark decision, driven by rising homelessness, aims to balance public safety and compassionate approaches to tackling the crisis.
In a landmark decision on Friday, the Supreme Court ruled that cities have the authority to enforce bans on homeless people sleeping outdoors in West Coast areas where shelter space is inadequate.
This 6-3 decision overturns a previous ruling by a San Francisco-based appeals court, which had determined that such bans constituted cruel and unusual punishment. The case has significant implications, amid rising homelessness in the US.
A bipartisan group of leaders argued that the ruling would help manage encampments in public spaces, while homeless advocates expressed concerns that it might criminalize homelessness and worsen the crisis.
