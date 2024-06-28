Left Menu

Tragic Blast in Telangana Glass Factory: Five Dead, Many Injured

A devastating blast in a glass factory in Ranga Reddy district, Telangana resulted in the deaths of five people and injured ten others. The incident occurred due to furnace overheating. Rescue operations are underway, and the state government has initiated safety audits to prevent such occurrences in the future.

A catastrophic blast at a glass factory in the Ranga Reddy district of Telangana claimed five lives and injured ten others, according to police reports on Friday.

The injured were swiftly transported to nearby hospitals, with one individual reported to be in critical condition. The explosion, which took place around 4:30 PM in Shadnagar, was attributed to an overheating furnace, police confirmed.

The blast's force was so intense that it caused significant harm, with approximately 100 people present and the impact felt as far as 20-30 meters away. Visuals from the scene depicted dismembered body parts scattered around. It's been reported that many victims were from other states, including Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has instructed officials to provide urgent medical care to the injured and to coordinate relief efforts among various departments. Furthermore, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao expressed condolences and urged an immediate safety audit and disaster management review in industrial zones to avert future tragedies.

Preliminary reports stated that 15 individuals were wounded in the incident. The factory, identified as South Glass Pvt Ltd, specializes in automotive and architectural glass production.

