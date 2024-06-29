S Jaishankar's Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening India-Qatar Ties Amid Regional Turmoil

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to visit Qatar on Sunday for key discussions with Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani. The agenda includes broadening bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, and energy.

This visit follows the recent release of eight former Indian Navy personnel who had been detained since August 2022. ''During the visit, he will meet the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani,'' the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) disclosed.

Jaishankar's talks will cover a range of issues, including political ties, trade, investment, and regional security. Key regional concerns, such as Israel's ongoing operations in Gaza, will also be discussed. Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Qatar in mid-February, holding discussions aimed at strengthening bilateral ties.

