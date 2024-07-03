Left Menu

ED Recommends Medical Examination for Naresh Goyal Amid Bail Extension

The Enforcement Directorate informed the Bombay High Court that Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal's interim bail could be extended for three weeks if he undergoes medical examination at Tata Cancer Hospital. Goyal, facing money laundering charges, had applied for an extension due to deteriorating health.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) informed the Bombay High Court on Wednesday that Naresh Goyal, the founder of Jet Airways, could have his interim bail extended for three weeks if he consents to a medical examination at Tata Cancer Hospital.

Naresh Goyal, aged 75, was initially granted a two-month interim bail on medical grounds after his arrest by the ED on money laundering allegations. Goyal's application for an extension cited worsening health and mental state.

ED's counsel Hiten Venegaonkar stated that the extension could be granted pending a thorough medical report. Goyal's attorney, Aabad Ponda, requested an additional week to allow for preliminary cancer surgery. The court has asked for an affidavit and scheduled further hearings for Thursday.

