US-France Collaborative Efforts to Restore Middle East Stability
Amos Hochstein, a senior adviser to U.S. President Joe Biden, met with French officials to discuss diplomatic efforts aimed at restoring tranquility in the Middle East. The discussions emphasized resolving conflicts across the Blue Line to ensure long-term peace and security for Israeli and Lebanese civilians.
Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2024 07:53 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 07:53 IST
Amos Hochstein, a senior adviser to U.S. President Joe Biden, met with French officials on Wednesday and discussed French and American efforts to restore calm in the Middle East, a White House official said.
"France and the United States share the goal of resolving the current conflict across the Blue Line by diplomatic means, allowing Israeli and Lebanese civilians to return home with long-term assurances of safety and security," the official said, referring to the demarcation line between the two neighbors.
