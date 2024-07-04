Department of Correctional Services Welcomes New Minister and Deputy Ministers

National Commissioner of the Department of Correctional Services (DCS), Samuel Thobakgale, has officially welcomed the new minister and deputy ministers to the department. Pieter Groenewald has been appointed as the new minister, with Lindiwe Ntshalintshali serving as his deputy.

Thobakgale expressed the department's commitment to working closely with the new leadership to implement innovative policies and programs aimed at promoting rehabilitation, reducing overcrowding, and ensuring the safety and security of communities. "We are committed to working in tandem with the Ministry in our quest to bring about change through the implementation of innovative policies and programmes that promote rehabilitation, reduce overcrowding, and strive for the safety and security of our communities," Thobakgale stated.

In an official statement, the DCS expressed confidence that the new leadership would build on the department's achievements and continue to uphold the principles of justice, accountability, and respect for human rights. "The wealth of experience brought by the new leadership will be crucial in driving forward our strategic goals and ensuring that we continue to be the best correctional service for a safer South Africa," the statement read.

The DCS highlighted its progress in redefining the purpose of corrections and expressed optimism about further successes under the new leadership. "We extend our warmest congratulations to Minister Groenewald and Deputy Minister Ntshalintshali on their appointments. Correctional Services is poised for a stimulating tenure," the department added.

The new ministerial team is expected to focus on addressing the challenges facing correctional facilities while continuing to build on the strides made in the department's mission of rehabilitation and public safety.