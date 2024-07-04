Uproar in Rajasthan Assembly Over Kota Protest Cases and Tribal Controversy

The Rajasthan assembly on Tuesday saw intense uproar related to cases against Congress leaders during a recent protest in Kota and contentious remarks made by Education Minister Madan Dilawar about tribal communities.

The assembly proceedings were disrupted and adjourned twice. Last month, a verbal clash erupted between MP Rajkumar Roat, a Bharat Adivasi Party leader, and Minister Dilawar after Dilawar suggested a DNA test to determine Roat's Hindu identity.

The opposition, led by Tikaram Jully, called for the chief minister to demand Dilawar's resignation and an apology. The turmoil continued with opposition members storming the Well, leading to further adjournments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)