Uproar in Rajasthan Assembly Over Kota Protest Cases and Tribal Controversy

The Rajasthan assembly witnessed chaos over cases against Congress leaders from the Kota protest and a minister's controversial tribal remarks. The proceedings were adjourned twice as the opposition demanded the minister's resignation and apology. The issue stems from Education Minister Dilawar's comments on tribal identity and a DNA test.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 04-07-2024 17:19 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 17:19 IST
The Rajasthan assembly on Tuesday saw intense uproar related to cases against Congress leaders during a recent protest in Kota and contentious remarks made by Education Minister Madan Dilawar about tribal communities.

The assembly proceedings were disrupted and adjourned twice. Last month, a verbal clash erupted between MP Rajkumar Roat, a Bharat Adivasi Party leader, and Minister Dilawar after Dilawar suggested a DNA test to determine Roat's Hindu identity.

The opposition, led by Tikaram Jully, called for the chief minister to demand Dilawar's resignation and an apology. The turmoil continued with opposition members storming the Well, leading to further adjournments.

