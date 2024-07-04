Divya Kala Mela & Shakti: India Celebrates Divyang Talent at KIIT Campus in Bhubaneswar

The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan), Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, Government of India, in partnership with the National Divyangjan Finance and Development Corporation (NDFDC), is gearing up to host a spectacular event celebrating the talents and craftsmanship of Divyang entrepreneurs and artisans from across the nation. The Divya Kala Mela & Divya Kala Shakti will take place from July 5th to 11th, 2024, at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) Campus in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Scheduled to commence at 1:00 PM on July 5th, the event will be inaugurated by Shri B L Verma, Minister of State, MSJ&E, Govt. of India. Distinguished NGOs dedicated to empowering Divyangjan from Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, and Odisha, alongside other dignitaries, will grace the occasion.

The centerpiece of the cultural program, "Divya Kala Shakti," will feature performances by talented Divyangjan artists from the aforementioned states. Hosted at the KIIT University Auditorium, this program aims to showcase the artistic prowess of Divyangjan individuals, fostering their integration into society through the medium of art and culture.

At the heart of the event, the "Divya Kala Mela" will exhibit a diverse array of products crafted by more than 190 Divyang artisans, artists, and entrepreneurs. Visitors can explore an extensive range of offerings including home décor, fashion, stationery, eco-friendly goods, packaged foods, organic products, toys, gifts, personal accessories like jewelry and clutch bags, as well as paintings.

The event strongly supports the "Vocal for Local" initiative, inviting attendees to purchase unique items meticulously crafted by Divyang artisans.

Running from 9:00 AM to 9:30 PM daily from July 5th to 11th at Campus–6, the 6-day event will feature a rich tapestry of cultural activities, including performances by Divyangjan artists and renowned professionals. Attendees can also indulge in a variety of regional cuisines offered onsite.

To further support persons with disabilities, separate assessment camps will be conducted by Swami Vivekanand National Institute of Rehabilitation Training and Research (SVNIRTAR), Odisha, in collaboration with the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO), to provide aids and appliances to those in need.

The Divya Kala Mela and Divya Kala Shakti events, alongside the Divyangjan Rozgar Mela, represent significant strides towards building an inclusive society that celebrates and empowers Divyangjan individuals. Organized meticulously by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, this event aims to promote the empowerment of Divyangjan individuals nationwide.