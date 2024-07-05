Delhi Minister Reviews National Food Security Schemes Efficiency

Delhi's Food and Civil Supplies Minister, Imran Hussain, took an in-depth look at the efficiency of free ration distribution under the National Food Security Act and the One Nation One Ration Card schemes on Friday.

Hussain demanded detailed reports on the implementation of ration card portability within the national capital. He directed department officials to streamline the application process for new ration cards to ensure more beneficiaries gain access to entitled benefits.

The minister also mandated the cancellation of inactive ration cards and those whose holders had left Delhi, with new cards being issued on a first-come, first-served basis. Hussain highlighted that the city can support up to 72 lakh beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act.

Officials reported that the July ration distribution had already started, with 51 percent of the quota disbursed. The portability scheme allows cardholders to collect ration from any approved shop within Delhi, facilitated through e-pos devices, ensuring quick resolution of technical issues.

Under the Public Distribution System in Delhi, the Food Security Act covers beneficiaries with three kilogrammes of wheat and two kilogrammes of rice monthly as regular entitlement. In the Antyodaya Anna Yojana category, households receive 20 kilogrammes of wheat, 15 kilogrammes of rice, and one kilogramme of sugar.