Terrorist Attack in Rajouri: Soldier Injured in Fire Exchange

A soldier from the Territorial Army was injured early Sunday when terrorists opened fire on a security post in Galuthi village, Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The attack on the sentry post occurred around 4 am in the Manjakote area, leading to a retaliatory response from the troops.

The firefight lasted for nearly half-an-hour, after which the terrorists managed to escape into the nearby forest. A large-scale search operation is currently underway to track them down.

