Terrorist Attack in Rajouri: Soldier Injured in Fire Exchange

A soldier from the Territorial Army was injured when terrorists opened fire on a security post in the Galuthi village, Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. The firing occurred around 4 am and lasted for half-an-hour. The terrorists fled into a nearby forest, prompting a massive search operation.
Updated: 07-07-2024 09:02 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 09:02 IST
A soldier from the Territorial Army was injured early Sunday when terrorists opened fire on a security post in Galuthi village, Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
The attack on the sentry post occurred around 4 am in the Manjakote area, leading to a retaliatory response from the troops.
The firefight lasted for nearly half-an-hour, after which the terrorists managed to escape into the nearby forest. A large-scale search operation is currently underway to track them down.
