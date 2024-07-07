Left Menu

Terrorist Attack in Rajouri: Soldier Injured in Fire Exchange

A soldier from the Territorial Army was injured when terrorists opened fire on a security post in the Galuthi village, Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. The firing occurred around 4 am and lasted for half-an-hour. The terrorists fled into a nearby forest, prompting a massive search operation.

Updated: 07-07-2024 09:02 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A soldier from the Territorial Army was injured early Sunday when terrorists opened fire on a security post in Galuthi village, Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The attack on the sentry post occurred around 4 am in the Manjakote area, leading to a retaliatory response from the troops.

The firefight lasted for nearly half-an-hour, after which the terrorists managed to escape into the nearby forest. A large-scale search operation is currently underway to track them down.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

