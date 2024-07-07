Disciplinary Action Initiated Against Kolkata Police Officials Amid Allegations

The Union Home Ministry has initiated disciplinary action against Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal and a Deputy Commissioner (DCP) for allegedly maligning the office of West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, according to a central government official.

Disciplinary measures commenced after Governor Bose submitted a report to the Home Ministry, citing that Goyal and DCP Central Indira Mukherjee were acting inappropriately for public servants. The report, dated late June, detailed instances where Kolkata Police officers hindered victims of post-poll violence from meeting the Governor.

The Governor's report also highlighted other alleged misconducts, including Kolkata Police's new practice of issuing identity cards to Raj Bhavan staff without consent and detaining a delegation of violence victims seeking a meeting with him. The Union Home Ministry's action underscores significant concerns about the conduct of Kolkata Police officers.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)