Police Harassment Claims Turn Deadly: SI’s Tragic End Sparks Outcry

Sriramulu Srinu, a Sub-Inspector from Bhadradri Kothagudem's Aswaraopet Police Station, passed away early Sunday morning while receiving medical treatment. A week earlier, he had attempted suicide due to alleged workplace harassment.

Srinu's suicide attempt took place in Mahabubabad district on June 30, where he ingested herbicide before being transferred to a hospital in Hyderabad. The incident has since prompted an investigation, as Srinu's wife filed a harassment complaint against four constables and a Circle Inspector.

A video implicating his colleagues in the harassment circulated widely on social media, leading to protests from villagers and various organizations demanding justice. The police are probing the matter, examining multiple angles, while a case under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act has been registered.

