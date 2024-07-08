Tragic Home Invasion in Godiyan Kheda: Woman Killed, Attacker Commits Suicide

A fatal home invasion occurred in Godiyan Kheda village early Monday, leaving a 48-year-old woman dead and her husband and two family members injured. The assailant, identified as 22-year-old Anurag Pal, subsequently shot himself with a countrymade pistol.

Local sources hinted at a personal motive, claiming Pal harbored feelings for the victim's daughter. However, police have noted that the precise reasons for the attack will only be determined after a thorough investigation.

Authorities were alerted to the incident at around 3 a.m., after which the injured were rushed to a hospital where the woman succumbed to her injuries. The police later found Pal's body near the village, confirming the use of a countrymade firearm in his suicide.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)