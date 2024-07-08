Left Menu

Tragic Home Invasion in Godiyan Kheda: Woman Killed, Attacker Commits Suicide

A 48-year-old woman was killed in a home invasion in Godiyan Kheda, while her husband and two family members were injured. The 22-year-old attacker, Anurag Pal, later committed suicide. Police are investigating the motive, with local claims suggesting Pal had feelings for the victim's daughter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Unnao | Updated: 08-07-2024 11:17 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 11:17 IST
A fatal home invasion occurred in Godiyan Kheda village early Monday, leaving a 48-year-old woman dead and her husband and two family members injured. The assailant, identified as 22-year-old Anurag Pal, subsequently shot himself with a countrymade pistol.

Local sources hinted at a personal motive, claiming Pal harbored feelings for the victim's daughter. However, police have noted that the precise reasons for the attack will only be determined after a thorough investigation.

Authorities were alerted to the incident at around 3 a.m., after which the injured were rushed to a hospital where the woman succumbed to her injuries. The police later found Pal's body near the village, confirming the use of a countrymade firearm in his suicide.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

