Ancient Artefacts Returned to Iraq Post-Invasion

Iraq on Monday displayed a collection of ancient artefacts that were recently returned by the United States and other countries, years after being looted and smuggled out following the 2003 U.S. invasion. Efforts have been ongoing to recover thousands of archaeological relics missing since the invasion, which led to widespread looting in the nation considered the cradle of civilization.

In a ceremony held in Baghdad, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein handed over the recovered relics to Culture, Tourism and Antiquities Minister Ahmed al-Badrani. Most artefacts showcased at the foreign ministry headquarters were returned by the U.S. following Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani's visit to Washington in April, according to Badrani.

While other countries have also returned relics, specific details were not provided. Hussein mentioned that more 'rare archaeological collections' are expected to be returned by Switzerland and Japan this month.

