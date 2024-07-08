Left Menu

Ancient Artefacts Returned to Iraq Post-Invasion

Iraq has showcased ancient artefacts returned by the U.S. and other nations. The relics were looted and smuggled out post-2003 U.S. invasion. Iraqi authorities continue efforts to retrieve thousands of missing archaeological treasures. More artefacts are expected to be returned from Switzerland and Japan soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghdad | Updated: 08-07-2024 17:52 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 17:52 IST
Ancient Artefacts Returned to Iraq Post-Invasion
Fuad Hussein
  • Country:
  • Iraq

Iraq on Monday displayed a collection of ancient artefacts that were recently returned by the United States and other countries, years after being looted and smuggled out following the 2003 U.S. invasion. Efforts have been ongoing to recover thousands of archaeological relics missing since the invasion, which led to widespread looting in the nation considered the cradle of civilization.

In a ceremony held in Baghdad, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein handed over the recovered relics to Culture, Tourism and Antiquities Minister Ahmed al-Badrani. Most artefacts showcased at the foreign ministry headquarters were returned by the U.S. following Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani's visit to Washington in April, according to Badrani.

While other countries have also returned relics, specific details were not provided. Hussein mentioned that more 'rare archaeological collections' are expected to be returned by Switzerland and Japan this month.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024