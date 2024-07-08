Left Menu

Supreme Court Pushes for Digital Overhaul of Judicial Records

The Supreme Court has sought responses from all 25 high courts regarding a PIL advocating for the digitization of judicial records to facilitate e-inspections. The plea emphasizes the need for a unified digital case management system to enhance accessibility and efficiency in legal processes.

New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2024 20:09 IST
  • India

In a significant step towards the digitization of the judiciary, the Supreme Court on Monday requested responses from all 25 high courts regarding a PIL that advocates for e-inspection of digitized judicial records through an official web portal or mobile application.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra has issued notices to the registrar generals of all high courts and the Centre on the PIL filed by Agra resident Kishan Chand Jain.

The plea highlights the Supreme Court's advancements in technology to ensure 'access to justice' and calls for similar proactive initiatives from high courts. It stresses the need for a regulated, uniform system based on Delhi High Court Rules and a comprehensive digital case management system for efficient legal proceedings.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

