Supreme Court Pushes for Digital Overhaul of Judicial Records

In a significant step towards the digitization of the judiciary, the Supreme Court on Monday requested responses from all 25 high courts regarding a PIL that advocates for e-inspection of digitized judicial records through an official web portal or mobile application.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra has issued notices to the registrar generals of all high courts and the Centre on the PIL filed by Agra resident Kishan Chand Jain.

The plea highlights the Supreme Court's advancements in technology to ensure 'access to justice' and calls for similar proactive initiatives from high courts. It stresses the need for a regulated, uniform system based on Delhi High Court Rules and a comprehensive digital case management system for efficient legal proceedings.

