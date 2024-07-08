Congress Demands FIR Over Indore Shelter Home Deaths

The Madhya Pradesh Congress has called for the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) following the tragic deaths of six children at a shelter home in Indore. This demand comes in the wake of a Congress-led investigation which revealed significant negligence in the care provided to the children at the NGO-run Shri Yugpurush Dham Bal Ashrama.

During the probe, it was discovered that four children had succumbed to cholera between July 1 and 2, with another dying from a brain stroke on June 30. One more death occurred on the night of June 29, but the ashram management did not report this to the authorities. The body was handed over to the family for burial, and the cause of death remains disputed, with the ashram claiming epilepsy.

The investigation committee, formed by the administration, found that the ashram was overcrowded beyond its capacity and had failed to maintain proper medical records, among other maintenance issues. Congress MLA Hiralal Alawa has accused the state government of trying to cover up the issue and insists that an FIR should be lodged against those responsible, including the shelter home directors and relevant government officials.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)