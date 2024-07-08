PSC Advocates for Comprehensive Bureaucratic Overhaul Post-Apartheid

Anele Gxoyiya, Commissioner of the Public Service Commission (PSC) in South Africa, emphasized the imperative for a thorough transformation of the state bureaucracy following the country's transition from apartheid to democracy.

In remarks delivered in Pretoria today, Gxoyiya highlighted that South Africa's public administration reforms, while influenced by global trends, were tailored to address the unique challenges posed by apartheid's legacy. He noted the evolution from Traditional Public Administration (TPA) to various forms of New Public Management (NPM) as part of these reform efforts.

"Governments worldwide continuously reform to enhance public administration efficiency and responsiveness to societal needs, economic dynamics, and technological advancements," Gxoyiya stated. He underscored the variability of reforms across different nations, emphasizing that South Africa's transition necessitated a comprehensive restructuring of its state bureaucracy.

Gxoyiya stressed the importance of reflecting on historical and current factors shaping public service administration, particularly as South Africa nears three decades of democratic governance. According to him, the Public Service Commission consistently advocates for aligning public administration practices with the country's Constitutional Values and Principles (CVPs).

"The realization of fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution and adherence to Constitutional Values and Principles are pivotal to public administration reform," Gxoyiya affirmed. He suggested that evaluating the effectiveness of South Africa's public administration reforms should involve assessing service delivery quality and citizens' perceptions.

The Commissioner's remarks come amid ongoing efforts to strengthen public service delivery and institutional integrity in South Africa, reflecting broader aspirations for accountable, efficient governance in the post-apartheid era.