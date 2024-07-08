Vatican's Integrity Questioned in High-Profile Trial Amidst Papal Decrees

The Vatican's chief prosecutor, Alessandro Diddi, has vigorously defended the integrity and fairness of the Vatican City's justice system following criticism aimed at Pope Francis' role in a high-profile trial. Critics argue the Pope's absolute power and interventions infringed on defendants' fundamental rights.

Diddi's defense comes as the Vatican tribunal prepares its written explanations for the December 2023 verdicts involving financial crimes linked to a 350 million euro London property investment. The tribunal convicted a cardinal and eight others but has yet to elucidate its decisions.

In an essay published last month in the peer-reviewed journal "Law and Religion," Diddi addressed accusations from academics and lawyers of the defendants. He rebuffed claims of unfairness, maintaining the trial and the Vatican's legal system were impartial and just. Diddi emphasized that Pope Francis' secret decrees only closed regulatory loopholes and did not affect the trial's outcome or defendants' rights.

