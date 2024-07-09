Left Menu

Jammu Bar Association Protests Against Kathua Terror Attack

Lawyers from the Jammu Bar Association protested against a terror attack on an army patrol in Kathua, condemning it as an act of cowardice by Pakistan-based terrorists. Five army personnel were killed in the ambush. Jammu Bar Association President Vikram Sharma led the rally honoring the soldiers and criticizing Pakistan for sponsoring terrorism in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 09-07-2024 14:58 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 14:58 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
Lawyers from the Jammu Bar Association on Tuesday protested against a terror attack on an army patrol in Kathua, describing it as an act of cowardice by Pakistan-based terrorists. The attack resulted in the death of five army personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer, and injured several others on Monday.

Led by Jammu Bar Association president and senior advocate Vikram Sharma, the lawyers raised anti-Pakistan slogans and chanted 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' as they marched through the high court complex. They paid homage to the slain soldiers, honoring their ultimate sacrifice for the nation.

'Firstly, we are here to pay homage and tributes to the army personnel who laid down their lives for the nation. We stand with their families. We are ready to lay down our lives for these bravehearts defending the country,' Sharma told reporters. He condemned the Kathua terror attack, highlighting Pakistan's role in sponsoring terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. Political leaders, including three former chief ministers, have expressed concern over the rising number of terror incidents in the Jammu region.

