President Murmu Urges NISER Graduates to Promote Humanity and Scientific Integrity

President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu, attended the 13th Graduation Ceremony of the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) in Bhubaneswar, Odisha today (July 9, 2024).

In her address, President Murmu lauded NISER for making a significant mark in the educational world within a few short years. She commended the institution for harmonizing the rationality of science with traditional values.

Speaking to the graduating students, the President emphasized that meaningful education and knowledge are those that uplift and benefit humanity. She expressed her confidence that the graduates would excel in their respective fields and fulfill their social responsibilities with full accountability. She highlighted Mahatma Gandhi's teaching on the seven social sins, particularly "merciless science," urging students to promote science with sensitivity towards humanity.

The President encouraged the graduates to maintain humility and a spirit of inquiry. She stressed the importance of viewing their knowledge as a social enterprise for the development of society and the nation.

President Murmu acknowledged the rapid advancements in Science and Technology, which, while beneficial, also pose new challenges. She cited CRISPR-Cas9 technology and its potential in curing diseases, alongside the ethical and social issues it raises. Similarly, she mentioned the challenges posed by Generative Artificial Intelligence, such as deep fakes and regulatory issues.

Addressing the nature of fundamental scientific research, the President noted that it often requires patience and persistence, with breakthroughs sometimes taking years. She advised students not to be discouraged by setbacks, reminding them that developments in fundamental research can have far-reaching benefits in various fields.

In conclusion, President Murmu's speech underscored the importance of responsible scientific advancement and the significant role that graduates will play in shaping a better future for society.