Vatican Prepares Historic Document on Women's Leadership Roles in the Church

The Vatican's doctrine office will prepare a groundbreaking document on women in leadership roles within the Catholic Church, responding to longstanding demands for greater female participation.

The Dicastery of the Doctrine of the Faith will create this document as part of Pope Francis' extensive church reform process, which enters its second major phase with an October synod meeting of bishops.

Details of this doctrinal document were announced after a press conference, strategically avoiding immediate questioning. This was disclosed among the members of 10 'study groups' tackling complex issues in the reform process, including the roles of women and LGBTQ+ Catholics.

