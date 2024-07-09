India Extends Ban on Sikhs For Justice for Five More Years

The Indian government has extended its ban on the pro-Khalistan group, Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), for another five years. The decision, announced on Tuesday by the Union Home Ministry, is based on the group's persistent anti-national activities.

Classified as a banned organization under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in 2019, the SFJ is involved in actions that jeopardize India's integrity and security. The group maintains close ties with militant outfits, supporting violent extremism and separatist movements aimed at carving out a sovereign Khalistan from India.

The government's notification stated that if these unlawful activities are not curbed, SFJ could destabilize the country further by advocating secession and militancy. Founded by US-based lawyer Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who has been declared a terrorist, SFJ's primary goal remains establishing an independent Khalistan, thereby challenging India's sovereignty.

