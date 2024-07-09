Left Menu

India Extends Ban on Sikhs For Justice for Five More Years

The Indian government has extended the ban on the pro-Khalistan group, Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), for an additional five years due to its ongoing anti-national activities. SFJ continues to engage in subversive actions intended to disrupt India's sovereignty and territorial integrity, with strong ties to militant outfits and violent extremism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2024 20:04 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 20:04 IST
India Extends Ban on Sikhs For Justice for Five More Years
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has extended its ban on the pro-Khalistan group, Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), for another five years. The decision, announced on Tuesday by the Union Home Ministry, is based on the group's persistent anti-national activities.

Classified as a banned organization under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in 2019, the SFJ is involved in actions that jeopardize India's integrity and security. The group maintains close ties with militant outfits, supporting violent extremism and separatist movements aimed at carving out a sovereign Khalistan from India.

The government's notification stated that if these unlawful activities are not curbed, SFJ could destabilize the country further by advocating secession and militancy. Founded by US-based lawyer Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who has been declared a terrorist, SFJ's primary goal remains establishing an independent Khalistan, thereby challenging India's sovereignty.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024